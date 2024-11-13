Widespread evening rain on the way

Happy Wednesday! After a mostly dry first half of the day, we have widespread rain moving in this evening. Rainfall will be heavy at times, so take it slow on the roads. Rain will be pretty consistent overnight and into early Thursday morning. We could receive anywhere from an inch to 2 inches of rain in the next 24 hours. Isolated rumbles of the thunder can't be ruled out. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a few light showers lingering on and off throughout the afternoon. By Friday, we are mostly dry and in the 60s again.

Have a great evening!