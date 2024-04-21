Widespread frost tonight

After a nice weekend, we head back to a more winter-like chill tonight and into Monday morning. A Frost Advisory goes into effect at 1 am and lasts until 9 am Monday with widespread frost a good possibility across the Commonwealth. The rest of Monday will be lovely with full sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid 60s.

For Tuesday, we see a chance for rain move in with a cold front. Before the front, though temperatures could push up near 70 degrees. Rain showers will be isolated through Tuesday night then we dry out again Wednesday. We will keep in the 60s for much of the week until Friday when we get to the 70s and that is when we see slightly higher rain and storm chances again.