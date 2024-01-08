Widespread rain and high winds overnight

Happy Monday! Hope you enjoyed the sunshine because we have widespread moving in over night and most of the day on Tuesday. A wind advisory will take effect overnight with speeds up to 20-25 mph. We warm up Tuesday with highs in the low 50s but quickly fall to the upper 30s for Wednesday after the cold front passes through. Behind it, a few snow showers will be possible along with some high winds. We could see around 1-2 inches of rainfall over the next few days with another system moving in by the end of the week. We will keep a close eye on it as we get closer.

Have a great evening!

