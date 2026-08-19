Widespread showers coming early Thursday

After a beautiful Tuesday, today has been a little more on the cloudy side as we are heading toward a more active next 12 to 24 hours. Look for widespread showers to move in after midnight and linger through much of Thursday morning. Rainfall won't be too heavy with this, but isolated spots of heavier rain are possible. And any thunderstorm we see will likely be west of the Bluegrass region, but could contain strong wind gusts. Once we get to midday Thursday, most of the action will wrap up and clouds linger the rest of the day. Friday looks mostly dry and the weekend looks even better as we see the sun again. Temperatures will hang out around the mid 80s before dipping just slightly to the lower 80s by Monday.