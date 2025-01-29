Widespread showers expected Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Another beautiful, sunny day throughout central Kentucky! Highs reached the mid 50s for most, and tomorrow, we will be just as warm, or warmer! Highs are expected to hit mid/upper 50s on Thursday, but an approaching low pressure system will bring in some widespread rain and storms in the afternoon. These showers will continue late into the night and overnight into Friday morning. We cool down a little for the start of the weekend, but the 50s return for Sunday!

Have a great evening!