Happy Sunday! We start off with sunshine before cloud cover takes over later on this afternoon. Highs reach the mid/upper 50s this afternoon, slightly above average for December. Late tonight, widespread rain will move in and continue overnight into Monday. We could receive around 1/2 - 1 " of rainfall through Monday. We stay in the 50s for a few days with on and off showers through Tuesday. A cold front sweeps through later this week.

Have a great day!