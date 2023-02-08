Wild and windy Thursday

The first three days of this work week have been nice ones, minus all the clouds and drizzle around today. Our afternoon high temperatures reached the mid 50s so that has kept us around 10 degrees warmer than normal, when yesterday was about 20 degrees warmer than normal. While it has been pretty calm today, get ready for some strong winds tonight and through much of Thursday.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 1 AM and last until 7 PM and covers the entire state of Kentucky. A cold front will be responsible for the wind, but also some rain showers. Most of the rain remains light overnight and into Thursday morning around commute time. When the cold front sweeps through late morning, that is when the wind will peak. Southwest winds sustained between 20 and 30 mph may gust up to 50 mph at times. Thursday, ahead of the front, will be nice and warm again...in the 60s.

Once the front is finished and the winds calm down, temperatures will begin to fall Thursday night. For the upcoming weekend, things are still looking relatively quiet. There may be a quick rain or mixing shower at some point, but nothing to write home about. Next week looks warm again as temperatures press back up into the 50s and 60s keeping our winter one of the consistently warmest in a long time.