Wind Advisory back for Friday

Today was the nice break between big weather-makers this week. You still have some time to enjoy the dry weather before the rain returns Friday. Overnight we will see a few clouds and hang out in the 30s. A large low pressure complete with heavy rain and high winds is heading our way tomorrow. The start of the day should be fairly quiet, but by late morning into late afternoon expect soaking rains plus wind gusts up around 50 mph at times. A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 7 am Friday and last until 7 am Saturday. Be sure to secure loose yard items tonight. The upcoming weekend will be much colder in the wake of the cold front. High temperatures will only reach the 30s both days plus we have a chance for snow flurries. The main Arctic blast doesn't roll in until Monday when temperatures will be in a free fall. Light snow is still a possibility for early week before we dry out the rest of the week.