Wind Advisory for two days

Another very warm day for February is upon us. This week has been nice so far and we've gradually been warming up, but the trend continues in the upward swing today with high temperatures reaching the low and mid 60s across the state. That warmth will bring a big gust of wind to us as well. A Wind Advisory is in place today until 7 pm as wind gusts could exceed 40 mph at times, and it wouldn't surprise me if we saw a couple of gusts up around the 50 mph mark. You will want to secure any loose objects outside today.

Our midweek day stays dry, but this wind-making low pressure will slide through tomorrow bringing us quite a bit of rain to the region and the possibility of a few strong thunderstorms. A slight risk for severe weather will be in place Thursday and we will have another Wind Advisory, too. The warmth will continue tomorrow, in the 60s, before the front brings a big crash again on Friday. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s and 40s for the start of the weekend, but we'll warm back up through the weekend and do it all over again next week with warmer air.