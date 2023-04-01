Winds calm and sun returns Sunday

After a very active and windy start to the weekend, things will calm down some as we move into the overnight stretch and definitely for Sunday. Tonight, winds will still be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph, but we will see an overall downward trend in the wind. Temperatures will take a big tumble in the wake of the cold front sending us down into the mid 30s for lows by early Sunday. Patchy frost is even likely. The rest of our weekend looks great as we'll see more sun for Sunday and temperatures gradually warm up to 60 degrees for most.

The start of the work week brings a small disturbance which will likely result in stray rain showers Monday morning, but drier for the afternoon as we warm to near 70 degrees. Tuesday is even warmer as we close in on 80 degrees! This surge in warmth will be brought to you by a warm front then a good chance for rain and thunderstorms again midweek. Wednesday will be the most active day for us this time and we have the potential to see some more strong winds. This first week of April will be pretty active so we'll keep you updated as we go. The temperature trend will be a bit April-like too. Some days in the 70s, others in the 50s.