Windy afternoon ahead

Happy Sunday! A cold front will be moving through today bringing in a possible isolated shower or two. We will climb to the upper 70s this afternoon with some gusty winds possible as well. But, the cold front will be cooling us to the 60s heading into the work week while staying nice and dry and sunny! Heading into the end of the week and into the weekend, more rain chances could be on the horizon.

We are watching the Tropics for the next system that could impact our weather next weekend. Tropical Storm Ian has a projected path to the north from the Caribbean. As of now, it could make landfall on the Gulf Coast and head north toward Kentucky. That might mean we turn pretty wet and cooler. Stay tuned for the forecast.

Have a great day!