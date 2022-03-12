Windy, but warmer for Sunday

After a rough go early this weekend from the mid March winter blast, we will see better weather for the rest of the weekend. We have one more frigid night ahead tonight as we change our clocks and return to Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip toward 10 degrees for most with wind chills well into the single digits like early this morning. No more snow or even rain is on the horizon at least for a couple more days.

If you're not a fan of this March winter weather, no worries because Sunday we warm right back up to the mid 40s and that is only the beginning of the warmth to come this new week. The wind will still be whipping up around 35 mph so that will make it still feel chilly most of the day. By Monday, we are looking toward the upper 50s then the rest of the week holds 60s and even one day into the low 70s. Spring will return full force! Rain chances will remain fairly minimal, but there are a couple of disturbances that could send us a shower or two throughout the week then especially for next weekend--but no more snow is in the forecast.