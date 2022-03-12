Watch
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Windy, but warmer for Sunday

Temperatures return to normal soon
275312967_511749360349809_5508747384423657838_n.jpg
wlex
275312967_511749360349809_5508747384423657838_n.jpg
274462477_1098032994084697_6846961138473251445_n.jpg
Posted at 4:39 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 16:39:52-05

After a rough go early this weekend from the mid March winter blast, we will see better weather for the rest of the weekend. We have one more frigid night ahead tonight as we change our clocks and return to Daylight Saving Time. Temperatures overnight are expected to dip toward 10 degrees for most with wind chills well into the single digits like early this morning. No more snow or even rain is on the horizon at least for a couple more days.

If you're not a fan of this March winter weather, no worries because Sunday we warm right back up to the mid 40s and that is only the beginning of the warmth to come this new week. The wind will still be whipping up around 35 mph so that will make it still feel chilly most of the day. By Monday, we are looking toward the upper 50s then the rest of the week holds 60s and even one day into the low 70s. Spring will return full force! Rain chances will remain fairly minimal, but there are a couple of disturbances that could send us a shower or two throughout the week then especially for next weekend--but no more snow is in the forecast.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Join the big Blue Nation!

Join the Big Blue Nation!