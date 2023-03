Happy Saturday! We are waking up wet and soggy after a good soaking overnight. Some areas received over an inch of rain within 24 hours! The rain dwindles down this morning and we will enjoy and a warmer day, but it will be windy. We have a Wind Advisory in place throughout all of Central Kentucky with gusts reaching up to 40-50 mph! Sunday will be a lot calmer and just as warm with highs in the low 60s.

Have a great weekend!