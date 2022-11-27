Windy Sunday Ahead

Happy Sunday! It will be a cloudy and windy day for us with some light showers possible throughout the morning/early afternoon. On and off showers will continue throughout Central Kentucky and even a rumble of thunder is possible. But, the winds are the main focus of today. Wind speeds will be sustained at 20-25mph along with wind gusts exceeding 40mph. A wind advisory is in effect until 3pm this afternoon.

Heading into the beginning of the work week, we will start off a bit cooler but drier on Monday with highs in the upper 40s/low 50s. But, as we get closer to the middle of the week, possible storms and showers will be ahead of another cold front. We will keep a close eye on these systems over the next few days.

Have a great weekend!