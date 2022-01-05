Winter Alerts in Place

Today has held nice, calm weather as we anticipate our next winter weather-maker. Temperatures have been on the mild side today, but things take a sharp turn as very cold air comes barreling in tonight. Expect lows by Thursday morning to dip to the low 20. The cold air and surface temperatures mean that snow is more apt to stick quickly.

Yes, snow is likely for Thursday so let's talk timing. Most models are in agreement that a few snow showers are likely to begin in the morning, but the more moderate/heavy snow bands will likely come through toward midday into the afternoon. Travel will surely be impacted through the day, but mainly for the evening commute. Do slow down and take your time traveling over the next 36 hours.

Totals will be tricky because of Kentucky's vast range of terrain, but we are giving a general 1" to 2" for areas north of I-64 toward northern KY. A good, more broad band will likely set up for central and some of southern KY. This area will be more likely in the 2" to 4" category and includes the city of Lexington. Disclaimer: There could be heavier bands of snow moving through central KY which could amount to isolated spots seeing higher amounts. Far southeastern KY including the mountains of eastern KY will be in the 3" to 6" category. There are many winter weather alerts out now which include Winter Weather Advisory, which includes Lexington, then Winter Storm Warnings for counties south and east.

The snow will wrap up late Thursday evening before the VERY cold air sets up. Thursday night lows will drop to the teens which won't help road conditions and don't expect any melting on Friday as highs will only reach the mid 20s! We will warm up some into the weekend, then turn around and watch rain move in for Sunday.