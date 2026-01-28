Winter keeps on giving

Our frozen January continues through late week with temperatures barely creeping up into the low/mid 20s for the remainder of the work week and even colder through the weekend. We are not currently under any advisory or warning for the cold, but still treat temps as dangerous. Thursday will be dry with some sun, but Friday will bring another clipper of a system through and could provide some snow showers for Kentucky. This system is looking more apt to travel east and dump some heavier snow. Our upcoming weekend will be brutally cold again with high temperatures in the low teens on Saturday and upper teens Sunday. Scattered snow shower chances remain with the cold through next week as well.