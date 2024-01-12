Winter on the way

After a mild, yet very soggy day, we have to turn our attention to a bit more of a winter forecast for the coming weekend. Tonight, as the rain wraps up as a few snow showers, the colder air will come pouring in and we'll drop to the mid 20s. Winds will still be up, too, so it may feel more like the teens into Saturday. For both days this weekend, we will see times of sun, but that won't make it feel much warmer. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 30s, but highs for Sunday will only be in the mid 20s! The worst of the wind will end this evening, but we keep breezy through the weekend and into next week when we track our next weather-maker.

The weather models are slowly coming into more agreement to provide us a better look at just how much snow we could see Sunday night through Tuesday. This may not be a big snow-maker, but the cold air combined with any snow will make it feel like pure January. Stay tuned for snow totals.