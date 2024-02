Happy Saturday! A return of winter ... for just one day! Temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s for our highs today with a clipper diving into the southeastern part of the state, bringing some rain and snow potential. It will be a light trace of snow, if any. Tomorrow, more Spring-like weather returns with highs in the upper 50s and more sunshine. Temperatures will climb to the 60s through the work week with some rain and storm chances.

Have a great weekend!