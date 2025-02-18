Watch Now
Winter storm approaches overnight

Widespread snowfall through Wednesday afternoon
Stay weather aware tonight through Wednesday! Another winter storm warning will go into effect tonight as winter weather makes it's way into Kentucky and it will crank out a decent amount of snowfall for many. Late tonight the widespread snowfall begins and it doesn't let up until late Wednesday morning/early afternoon. With our air temperatures being in the upper teens/low 20s, we will see higher snowfall ratios, which means more accumulation on our roads. Most will pick up 3-6", but there will be areas that pick up an inch or two more. Our far northern and southern counties will see closer to 2-5". Snow will start to slow down later in the day on Wednesday, but bitterly cold temperatures move in and stick around throughout the week, highs only reaching the upper teens/low 20s.

Be safe and take it slow on the roads!

