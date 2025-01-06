Winter storm continues tonight

After an eventful weather day (and it's still ongoing), we will eventually start to see all of the wintry precipitation move on out of the area. We are still on pace to add more freezing rain/sleet, or even just rain to the ground before it wraps up. Temperatures will flirt with freezing overnight then fall just below by morning. Travel will still be treacherous due to ice on top of snow.

By the time the storm is done, a lot of places (especially central KY) may have upwards around 0.5 to 0.75 inches of ice on roads and hanging on trees and power lines. Power outages, right now, are ticking up. Southern and northern KY should see less ice. Southern KY will end up with more rain and northern KY will end up with more snow.

The final push of wintry precip. will come in on Monday. This will mostly be scattered snow showers throughout the morning and early afternoon. We could see another trace in southern KY, but 1 to 3 inches of snow for central KY.

The Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are both in effect and will expire at various times over the next 24 to 36 hours. The Arctic air will then follow the storm and stay put for several days. Tuesday morning wind chills might be as low as the negative single digits! Stay weather aware!