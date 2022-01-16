Winter Storm Inbound Sunday

We have another significant winter storm inbound to wrap up the weekend. All winter precipitation modes are in play Sunday with a wet, icy, and wintry mess in the morning changing over to a band heavy, wet snow later in the day. Unlike the last storm which stayed cold enough for straight snow, this round is more complex with a nose of above freezing air aloft early in the day leading to morning sleet and light freezing rain mixing in with snow. Ice accumulation from freezing rain will be low but icy, hazardous road conditions will be possible later in the morning. As low pressure pulls east and colder air wraps in this afternoon into the early evening, a band of moderate to heavy snow will set up somewhere between the Bluegrass and southeastern counties. Expect deteriorating road conditions through the day. Heavy, wet snow could also bring down weaker tree limbs leading to power outages. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the area with a winter weather advisory north/northwest where accumulating snow is likely but there will be a sharp cutoff with lighter amounts.