Winter storm moves in Sunday

Happy Saturday! We have a clear but cold day ahead, highs will only reach the low 30s. Tomorrow, things change. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for the majority of central Kentucky. Precipitation will start to move in early Sunday morning and linger all day long. It will begin as heavy snowfall, then switch over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Throughout the day, road conditions will get messy and dangerous as slick roads begin to freeze due to our near freezing temperatures. More snow will approach late on Sunday and into Monday.

Snow totals will be heaviest in our far northern counties, close to 6"-10" will be possible. Along and south of I-64 will see moderate snowfall and ice mixed in. Southern Kentucky will see less snow and more ice/rain. The approaching system is still subject to change. Stay weather aware and stick with LEX-18 for updates.

Stay safe this weekend.