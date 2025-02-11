Winter storm moves through Kentucky

Stay weather aware this morning! Heavy wet snow will continue for most of the state throughout the morning. The southern part of the state will start to see more rain later this morning. Some areas could pick up close to 3-6" of snowfall this afternoon. Roads will be wet and slushy throughout the morning so take it slow on the roads! By the afternoon, our temperatures begin to warm up and we will see more snowfall transitioning to rain/wintry mix. After this system moves through tonight, we have more widespread rain on the way for Wednesday, which will help melt the snow that we receive today.

Stay safe and stay aware!