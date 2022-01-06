Winter Storm Winding Down

From one round of weather action to another, this week has certainly kept us all on our toes. Travel today has been very hazardous due to the snow falling at a fast pace and some are still seeing flakes flying especially eastern KY as the whole line continues moving east. At times today, the snow fell between 1 and 2 inches per hour and after seeing several hours of the snowfall, we have several inches lying on the ground now. Please don't travel tonight if you don't have to.

We may be seeing the snow wrap up tonight, but we aren't out of the woods just yet, as now the bitter cold Arctic air will arrive tonight sending low temperatures down to the single digits by early morning. Wind chill values could reach the 0 degree reading and only climb toward 15 degrees through the day Friday. At least Friday is looking dry and we will have some sunshine to go along, but the whole day will be very cold! Make plans now to give yourself PLENTY of travel time if you have to leave home in the morning.

As we move toward the weekend we will see improvements including a brief warm-up. High temperatures will rebound to the mid 40s on Saturday and even make it closer to the 50 degree mark by Sunday. As we warm up some, and another low pressure approaches, we will turn our attention from snow to rain for Sunday. With this current snowfall plus the rain forecast, we could be looking at some minor flooding issues for Sunday into Monday.