Winter storm wraps tonight

Few flurries linger Saturday
Snow has been scattered across the state today as this second blast of winter blows through. Light to moderate snow showers are likely to continue off and on through the remainder of the evening and into early night, but tapering off shortly after midnight. Temperatures are remaining cold from a reinforcing shot of cold air tonight and Saturday. Tomorrow's highs will stay in the upper 20s. Sunday may bring in a slight bump in temperatures...pushing us into the mid 30s which will help with some melting. Also, any sunshine that we see will help with melting, too. Next week, there are only a few chances to see some snow flurries or rain drops, but we can mostly enjoy a more quiet week with temperatures falling back below freezing again.

