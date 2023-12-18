Watch Now
Winter Weather Advisory for Monday

Light snow showers possible this afternoon
Stormtracker
Futuretrack
Snowfall possible
High temperature trend
Posted at 6:08 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 06:08:50-05

Happy Monday! We get a taste of winter after the majority of the month has felt like fall. The majority of Central Kentucky is under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 10 am through 7 pm. Light snow showers/rain will start to fall in the late morning with more snow chances by the afternoon/evening. Squalls will be possible as well so be sure to take it extra slow on the roads. Winds will pick up to around 15-20mph after a cold front pushes in, our temperatures will drop to the mid/upper 30s by the late afternoon. Wind chills will be in the teens and in the single digits overnight and into Tuesday morning. High pressure takes over Tuesday keeping us dry and sunny but still chilly.

Have a great day and stay safe!

