Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

After a very rocky start to the weekend and new year, and strong storms ravaged our state yet again, many are left to clean-up efforts this week. Flooding is still ongoing especially near rivers or streams and storm surveys will be conducted this week. We, now, must shift our focus from strong storms and warmth to cold and snow possibilities. It has mostly been calm and dry today aside from some sprinkles or drizzle, but the cold front has worked its way through the Commonwealth and you can tell by how much colder it is out there today! Temperatures are a good 20 to 25 degrees colder now than this time yesterday and we have more winter coming up tonight!

As very cold air combines with moisture from the low pressure, snow is going to be the result. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for chunk of the state...mainly in southeastern KY and will last until 8 am Monday. Any snow that falls near Lexington and areas along I-64 and north will stay very light, maybe flurries with no accumulation. It is areas like Rockcastle county and south that have a better shot at seeing some accumulating snow. Most models are calling for up to 1 inch for most in the advisory, but more likely the farther southeast you live. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for Pike county down to Bell county and into Virginia.

The accumulation will likely be on grass and objects off of the ground, but slick spots for Monday morning travel are possible especially counties in the advisory. If you don't get snow this round, you will have a better chance coming later this week as temperatures drop again just in time for another wave of winter weather to come through. Until then, we'll see sunshine Monday through midweek with temperatures back into the mid and upper 40s.