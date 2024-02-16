Winter Weather Advisory tonight

Another quick hit of winter is upon us. We have already seen rain showers moving in and the freezing line will move in soon changing our rain to snow into tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 am Saturday which is when much of the precipitation moves east and away from Kentucky. Look for quick snow accumulations mainly in northern and eastern KY. Totals for the Lexington area could reach 2 to 3 inches. Southern KY will likely see mostly rain with a small chance for minor snow at the end of the event.

Later tonight, temperatures plummet and reach the low 20s, feeling like the teens by Saturday morning. High temperatures won't make it above freezing Saturday, but we will welcome the sunshine back. Sunday is certainly the better of the two weekend days as we warm into the mid/upper 40s. Next week, we are right back to a more spring feel with days in the 50s and 60s. We will also keep mostly dry until Thursday.