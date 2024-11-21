Winter Weather Advisory until early Friday

We have seen our first snowflakes of the season and we have some more snow blowing in for the night time stretch as well. Snow may come down heavy and hard at times, add in the wind and visibility may be reduced as well. The snow should taper off overnight with clouds and cold lingering. Snow accumulations will likely remain on the grass and elevated surfaces around one inch or so. Isolated spots could see a bit more.

Overnight temps should hover freezing, but feel as cold as the low 20s. Watch your travel tonight and early tomorrow as there could be slick spots or some slush and remember that bridges and overpasses will freeze first. The Winter Weather Advisory lasts until 7 am Friday.

As we move into Friday, a few leftover rain/snow showers should come through before we dry out. It's a cold day too with high temperatures only in the low to mid 40s plus some wind. The weekend looks better as we get rid of the precipitation and add in a little sunshine on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s. Another rain system will roll in early next week.