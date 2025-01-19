Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Winter weather Sunday morning

Winter weather advisory through tonight
Winter weather advisory
Stormtracker
Winter weather advisory
Snow totals
High temperature trend
Posted

Winter weather returns Sunday morning with widespread consistent snowfall. Most in Kentucky will pick up near 1"-2" of snow, but our eastern counties could see closer to 3". Central Kentucky is under a winter weather advisory until late tonight. Roads will be slick, so try to avoid them if you can. The snow will taper off this afternoon and temperatures plummet to the low 20s this afternoon/evening. We wake up Monday in the single digits and highs only reaching the teens! We stay 20-30 degrees below normal through the middle of the week before a slow warm up for next weekend.

Stay safe and stay warm!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18