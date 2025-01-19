Winter weather Sunday morning

Winter weather returns Sunday morning with widespread consistent snowfall. Most in Kentucky will pick up near 1"-2" of snow, but our eastern counties could see closer to 3". Central Kentucky is under a winter weather advisory until late tonight. Roads will be slick, so try to avoid them if you can. The snow will taper off this afternoon and temperatures plummet to the low 20s this afternoon/evening. We wake up Monday in the single digits and highs only reaching the teens! We stay 20-30 degrees below normal through the middle of the week before a slow warm up for next weekend.

Stay safe and stay warm!