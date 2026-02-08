Winter's thaw coming up

After a full two weeks of winter's harsh reality, we can finally look ahead to not only brighter, but warmer days this week. Tonight, we'll drop to the low 20s again, but Monday will really usher in the warmth with afternoon highs in the mid 40s and a mix of clouds and sunshine. Early week will be quiet, dry and warm as we hit the upper 50s on Tuesday! Expect plenty of melting with water lingering on the ground for a bit. With the big increase in warmth, rain will soon set in. Scattered showers are likely Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Rain chances are lower for late week, but another round of possible rain/snow mix moves in toward the weekend. Enjoy the warm-up!