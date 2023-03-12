Wintry feel through early week

Last night brought us a bit of wintry activity, but the snow was mostly only found north of Lexington in northern KY. I did see just a little snow accumulated on rooftops early this morning. The rest of the day has just been gray, gloomy and very chilly and we can expect much of the same as we head into a brand new work week. Tonight, temperatures fall toward freezing with another small shot at flurries. This could produce a few slick spots on roads for Monday morning travels. We likely won't make it out of the 30s tomorrow for highs and we'll keep plenty of clouds around, too. Breezy winds will add insult to injury with the chilly air.

By Tuesday, we'll start to see clouds breaking giving way to some sun in the afternoon, but it's still a cold day. Wednesday will bring us full sunshine thanks to high pressure. This will put temps back up in the low 50s then we hit the 60s on Thursday! The small taste of spring weather won't last long, though much of the week is dry. The end of the work week sends us rain again.