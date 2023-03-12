Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Wintry feel through early week

Small chances for snow, too
335892718_147886814859769_5540191449972958905_n.jpg
wlex
335892718_147886814859769_5540191449972958905_n.jpg
335934251_6234433696618917_5299513774338684527_n.jpg
335434364_914800639717332_1734819307301699447_n.jpg
Posted at 4:43 PM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 16:43:18-04

Last night brought us a bit of wintry activity, but the snow was mostly only found north of Lexington in northern KY. I did see just a little snow accumulated on rooftops early this morning. The rest of the day has just been gray, gloomy and very chilly and we can expect much of the same as we head into a brand new work week. Tonight, temperatures fall toward freezing with another small shot at flurries. This could produce a few slick spots on roads for Monday morning travels. We likely won't make it out of the 30s tomorrow for highs and we'll keep plenty of clouds around, too. Breezy winds will add insult to injury with the chilly air.

By Tuesday, we'll start to see clouds breaking giving way to some sun in the afternoon, but it's still a cold day. Wednesday will bring us full sunshine thanks to high pressure. This will put temps back up in the low 50s then we hit the 60s on Thursday! The small taste of spring weather won't last long, though much of the week is dry. The end of the work week sends us rain again.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community