Happy Tuesday! It has been a gloomy and mild day throughout the Bluegrass, but some chilly air is heading our way tonight. After a cold front sweeps through today, a wintry mix and snow will be possible overnight and early into Wednesday. Throughout the morning hours, this will turn more into light snow. There will be very little accumulation along I-75, but areas will be slick. Highs will fall to the 30s tomorrow and Thursday.

Bundle up and have a great evening!