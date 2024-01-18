Wintry mix to snow tonight

We are gearing up for round 2 of snow coming in this evening, tonight and Friday morning. This time, there is the potential for some (south) to start with a wintry mix/freezing rain as air temperatures have come up to the mid 30s, finally putting us above freezing for the first time in 5 days. Later this evening is when the moisture is likely to take over the dry air and actually reach the ground. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 7 pm Friday for central KY and 7 am Saturday for much of southern KY where inches of snow is already on the ground. Much of the Lexington viewing area will fall under a 1 to 3 inch range blanket of snow.

The snow will turn lighter then eventually taper off by late morning/midday Friday, but travel tonight and Friday morning's commute will be rough. Prepare now to take extra travel time. As we roll on into the weekend, we have high pressure moving in. This will bring us dry, quiet, but very cold weather again. Friday's highs will only get to the mid 20s and feel like the single digits into Friday night. Saturday and Sunday will also be very cold, not making it back to freezing until next week. A nice warm-up is in store for us next week, though, where we reach the 40s and 50s!