Wintry woes for Monday

Our Sunday was uneventful and even quite sunny and mild for most. Now, as we move toward a new work week, we have to re-focus our attention on a bit of winter. A low pressure and cold air will meet and bring us a wintry mix through late tonight and early Monday. Air temperatures will be flirting with freezing and road temperatures should be in the 30s/40s, so snow or ice accumulation will be minimal. The timing will be around morning commute, so expect to need some extra time traveling especially Lexington and north. There might be a spot or two in northern KY that sees up to one inch of wet, slushy snow, but a coating with some sleet is more likely. By mid to late morning, the snow will change over to rain. Southern KY will start and finish with all rain. Once we get past Monday, more rain is coming for Tuesday and beyond. The temperature trend will certainly feel more like spring though. Even the 70s are coming up later in the week!