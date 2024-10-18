Watch Now
Wonderful fall weekend

Sunny, dry and warming
wlex
It's been a fantastic week of weather and we transition into the weekend on the same note. Look for a chilly night but not as cold or frosty as the past 2 or 3. Great amounts of sunshine will keep us rolling throughout the weekend as we keep fully dry. We will be in the low to mid 70s both days. Next week, the warmth builds a bit more as we hit the mid and upper 70s. That will put us several degrees above normal. Rain chances are still aloof for us for the foreseeable future. Enjoy!

