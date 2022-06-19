Wonderful Father's Day Weather

After a fantastic Saturday, we look ahead to another great weekend weather day for Sunday, too. Temperatures have been in the upper 70s today but will plummet to the low and mid 50s overnight and by dawn Sunday. That is much cooler than we've seen in a couple of weeks so it will be a cool start to the day, but temperatures will warm quickly to the upper 70s with some even seeing 80 degrees. Everyone will see another full dose of sunshine along with low humidity.

Enjoy it while it lasts because the cooler air will become but a memory soon as the ridge of heat will return sending our daytime temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 90s for much of next work week. Once again, we'll have to keep an eye out for heat advisories through mid week at least. It doesn't look like we'll be cooling off anytime soon either as even late June looks excessively hot especially in the Deep South. Rain chances also remain at a minimum all week. The only days that have a slight chance for a shower are Thursday through Saturday. Make plans now to conserve your energy this upcoming week and prepare for the tough heat.