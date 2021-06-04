Wonderful, Warm Weekend

After an active Thursday, our Friday brought us some beautiful and quiet weather...thank you high pressure! This same high pressure will sit overtop us and bring us more great weather for both Saturday and part of Sunday. Tonight, the weather will remain calm and quiet with clear skies then plenty of sunshine rolls in for tomorrow. High temperatures have reached the 80 degree mark today, which was the first time this week, and we're in for a round of summer-like heat as highs stick right around the low to mid 80s all weekend.

Our next chance of rain heads in for the second half of Sunday. Rain and a couple of thunderstorms are looking more likely after 2 pm Sunday and that same unsettled trend will continue through much of next work week with pop-up type showers and thunderstorms likely in the warmest part of the day. You will also notice an uptick in the humidity levels over the next several days so be aware of your hydration needs if you are working outdoors.