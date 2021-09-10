Wonderful Weekend Ahead

This Friday morning may consists of dry roads, but a bit of patchy fog is developing. Once we roll on through the morning, we will see the sunshine kick into high gear as a high pressure glides over the state. This high will keep us dry all day and even into the weekend as well. Temperatures are in the mid 50s this morning so it's a cool start, but we'll warm back into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. The weekend is looking wonderful too as we stay completely dry. A disturbance will sit near the Great Lakes, but not affect us other than bring a few scattered clouds nearby. Temperatures will start to feel a little more summer-like both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday, for game day, expect temperatures to push into the low 80s. By Sunday, we will roll back into the mid to upper 80s and much of those same numbers will linger into next work week. The dry weather looks to hold until late week, and then only slight chances for showers will be the case.