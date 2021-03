POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A declaration of emergency has been issued in Powell County as historic flooding continues to impact the area.

Judge-Executive James Anderson issued the declaration at 8 a.m. Monday.

Officials are asking residents in areas typically impacted by flooding, particularly in downtown Clay City, to move to higher ground as water is still rising aggressively.

At this time, estimates project this flooding event to be second only to 1978 in terms of volume.