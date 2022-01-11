Dry with warming temperatures midweek

Sunshine has been nice to start the work week and high pressure will continue to keep us dry and sunny for a few more days. Temperatures have suffered since the weekend only making it into the low or middle 30s for highs. We will get a rebound with temperatures warming closer to normal. Cold air is in place making for a nice-looking forecast, despite the near-freezing air in place.

Temperatures struggled to get to freezing this afternoon, but we get a nice rebound tomorrow with air moderating in the region. Clouds will be a little more abundant Wednesday ahead of a weak cold front slated for Thursday. This front will tap into some moisture and allow for scattered light rain to fall across the state. Amounts will be minor and may even be limited to a trace in some areas. A few flurries or light snow showers are also possible, but accumulation is not expected. Friday will run cooler and drier.

Eyes continue to focus on the weekend when a clipper dives south through the Plains and tries to take a run at us with snow. Storm track will be key in determining not just snow amounts, but whether we get snow at all. Many scenarios are on the table and will be cleared up as we continue through the work week. For now, be prepared for winter conditions on Saturday which may include road conditions.