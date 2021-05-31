Edging closer to normal

Memorial Day 2021 consisted of great weather, especially compared with the weekend that just passed. Temperatures warmed into the 60s by the early afternoon and the 70s will be reached for most this afternoon. Clouds also went away and we went through with mostly sunny conditions. The only thing we had going for us this past weekend was the early-day sunshine on Sunday. Otherwise, it was cloudy and cooler than it should’ve been. We set a new “coolest high” temperature record on Saturday only warming to 52 degrees which was cooler than the last May 29th record of 58 back in 1992.

Now that we can put that weekend behind us, we can focus on a closer to normal week as far as temperatures are concerned. The next five days will consist of temperatures only slightly below the normal for this time of the year which is in the low 80s. We stick with sunshine today, but that will also be going away for a while. Tuesday will still run warm but will do so with abundant cloud coverage rolling overhead. This is the moisture associated with rain and thunderstorms in the Plains. That low will be moving closer on Wednesday, bringing us a better chance for rain and storms. This active weather will continue through Friday morning as scattered to widespread rain and thunderstorms.

Friday afternoon, the system has crossed, but the still fairly low pressure will allow some pop-up thunderstorms to form. This will also be the case on Saturday, but the coverage will be more isolated. Sunday of the weekend coming is looking mostly free of rain and temperatures will shoot into the low 80s.

