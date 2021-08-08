Edging near 90 degrees

The end of the weekend starts on a warm and humid note. Temperatures are running in the upper 60s and low 70s, just slightly cooler than yesterday morning. Low cloud coverage is expected, especially in Southeastern Kentucky where some fog may be causing driving hazards.

Other than a few pop-ups yesterday, it was a nice one for the outdoors. Temperatures warmed up to summer standards making it into the upper 80s. We will stick with hot temperatures for the time being as high pressure hangs off to our east and continues a southerly wind direction. In fact, the next time we are expected to break the heat will not be until next weekend. Of course, humidity will also be a factor and could make the upper 80s/low 90s feel warmer by 5-10 degrees. So bottom line, plan for hot and humid for the entire week.

As far as rain chances go, we’re in between systems. High pressure will do a good job of keeping most activity away from us for today and tomorrow. An isolated pop-up is possible, but a very low chance for now. Tuesday, a wave of low pressure will allow for scattered rain and thunderstorms to fire up and renewed chances for afternoon rain and thunderstorms will be present through late week. Rain activity looks to wind down next weekend.

