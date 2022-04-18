Eyeing another frosty morning

Showers have taken a noticeable break across the forecast area with only light sprinkles from time to time under a deck of clouds. Temperatures remain on the chilly side, thanks to those clouds, but also the cooler air that arrived behind the early weekend cold front. The rest of today will feature some breaking in the clouds, and a few residual showers leftover.

Moving forward, we have another cold morning expected Tuesday. Skies will be clearing overnight into the morning hours. This, mixed with the cold air working in behind this cold front will be enough to drop temperatures down into the mid to low 30s. This will add another frost threat to the forecast area overnight. Plan on another morning (at least) that the plants should be protected. In all actuality, you’ll probably want to do it again on Tuesday night, due to another morning where temperatures drop into the mid-30s for Wednesday morning.

After that, things improve, temperature-wise. Temperatures will warm quickly and nicely through the rest of the work week as winds shift out of the south. We’ll warm into the mid-60s Wednesday afternoon but keep climbing into the 70s for the end of the week and coming weekend. Some spots will be warming close to 80 on Saturday. Most of this will come with sunshine, save for one hiccup. Showers and a few thunderstorms will roll in late Wednesday evening and through Thursday morning as another low rolls through.