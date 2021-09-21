Fall begins tomorrow

We’re experiencing another noticeable lull in the rain action this afternoon as we wait for the cold front to get closer to Kentucky. A few light rain showers are still on the MaxTrack, but the activity is most around us, not over us. Due to the abundant cloud coverage, temperatures have stayed in the low to middle 70s with a few spots remaining in the 60s where rain has been more abundant.

Rain activity will pick up in coverage later this evening and into Wednesday morning. Before the line of rain arrives with the front itself, we will see some pop-up shower/t-shower activity flaring this afternoon. The better chance for rain arrives late this evening and overnight into Wednesday with showers and thunderstorms expected. The rain becomes widespread later in the morning Wednesday and through the afternoon before moving out later in the day tomorrow. A general 0.75” to 1.5” of rain is expected with the rain tonight through Wednesday night. As of now, no widespread flooding is expected, but drivers should be looking out for high water under and after strong thunderstorms.

Leftover showers possible on Thursday, but mostly we’re seeing the dry air from the high pressure start to work into the state. Sunshine works back in for late week with temperatures that will feel more like Halloween. Tomorrow, the autumnal equinox occurs at 3:21 pm EDT. This is when the sun passes directly over the equatorial plane of the earth. From here, we continue to lose daylight minutes, but the amount that we lose each day will begin to lower all the way until the winter solstice. Cooler than normal air sticks with us through the weekend and into next week.