Fall starts by making a statement

It’s another quiet morning for most with mostly clear skies over some ground fog. Showers can be seen on the MaxTrack but they are mostly southwest of the forecast area. Temperatures are starting in the upper 60s and low 70s which is right where we were yesterday. Watch out for patchy fog this morning while heading out. It will clear quickly after sunrise.

We’re 4 days away from fall 2021 and the transition comes with a rollercoaster this year. First, the rain. Showers have been isolated the last few days as a weak front passed by. The front has moved on, but the moisture is just getting started. Abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture will be transported into the Midwest by southerly winds the next few days. This will be trapped in place by a strong cold front moving in from the Plains midweek. The combination of these features will guarantee the forecast area decent rain chances starting Monday and lasting through Wednesday.

As far as today goes, we will see showers and a few thunderstorms. Activity will be scattered and mostly in the late part of the day and overnight. Widespread rain showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected Monday through Wednesday with periodic breaks. Due to the cloud coverage and rain, temperatures will cool into the upper 70s for Monday and Tuesday. Due to the strong cold front and cold pool of air driving it, temperatures fall to the mid-60s midweek as the rain is wrapping up. We will actually start fall with very fall-like temperatures. Cooler and drier air will stick around through late week. We will warm, but only into the low 70s for the upcoming weekend.