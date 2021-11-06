"Falling Back" into standard time Sunday

We continue with the nice weather this weekend thanks to our strong ridge of high pressure sliding overhead. Any storm that tries to challenge that high pressure either loses out or gets deflected. For today, we continue with sunny skies and temperatures get a slight afternoon boost. This is, of course, after the sub-freezing start to the day. So, we'll wake up with another round of morning frost, but then warm up nicely into the upper 50s this afternoon. High pressure will transition east of Kentucky the next day or so bringing us a southerly wind flow again. This will help warm us further and send afternoon highs into the middle and upper 60s before the next cold front makes a run at us. Rain chances remain nil until that front, which is slated for the end of the work week.

Don't forget about the end of Daylight Saving Time tomorrow morning. Set clocks back an hour, before you go to sleep. This is also a good time to check/replace smoke alarm batteries around your house.