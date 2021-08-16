Flash Flood Warning: Nicholas County experiencing heavy rain

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A flash flood warning has gone into effect in Carlisle Monday afternoon as heavy rain continues.

Portions of Main St, Old Paris Rd, and Concrete Rd are closed due to flooding.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING...update...there are road closures in Carlisle as heavy rain continues. Portions of Main St, Old Paris Rd, and Concrete Rd are closed due to flooding. NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary. pic.twitter.com/uQHXUBDByP — Bill Meck (@BillMeck) August 16, 2021

