Watch
Weather

Actions

Flash Flood Warning: Nicholas County experiencing heavy rain

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
E88FQjhXMAACLcY.jpg
Posted at 4:30 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 16:30:55-04

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A flash flood warning has gone into effect in Carlisle Monday afternoon as heavy rain continues.

Portions of Main St, Old Paris Rd, and Concrete Rd are closed due to flooding.

LEX 18 will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

BBN Tonight

BBN Tonight