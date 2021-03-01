Flood conditions present across Kentucky

Rainfall continues this morning for most in the forecast area with a clearing line stretching across the area. Rainfall has become light to moderate for rates in a widespread fashion. Though we are seeing the end of the rainfall, the flooding continues across our entire forecast area. Several flood alerts are in effect.

Rain is starting to wind down for some, but by no means is the flood threat finished for Kentucky. Several areas still have high water and some covering roadways making for dangerous travel conditions. In just 48 hours, we’ve had over 6” of rainfall in parts of Kentucky with the hardest hit areas near the Cumberland and Eastern Parkways. FLOOD WARNINGS and ADVISORIES remain in effect this morning. Record setting rainfall over the last two days has put many in a bind and will keep some roads impassable through today. The good news is we’re almost finished with the rain. The clearing line will push southeast through the morning and all rainfall is expected to be out of the state by noon. Once we cross into the afternoon, the sunshine will start to come out allowing for water levels to start going down. Another bit of good news is the dry out period next on the list. All week, rain chances remain low due to increased high pressure. This means that most areas dealing with flooding will have water level return to normal through the week. We will have plenty of time to clean up before the next system arrives. The next best chance for rain gets here on Saturday of the coming weekend. Temperatures will run closer to normal most days this week. We drop after today’s rain thanks to a northerly wind with afternoon running in the middle to upper 40s. A warmup will arrive on Wednesday bringing back the 50s, before a dry front knocks us down again. The middle to upper 40s will bring us into the weekend.

