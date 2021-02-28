Flood potential continues

Rain continues across the state with heavy concentrations over Northern and Bluegrass Counties. The southern counties have mostly taken a much-needed break, save for areas around the Mountain Parkway. Several Flood advisories are in place, including a FLASH FLOOD WARNING, FLOOD WARNING, and several FLOOD ADVISORIES. All counties in the forecast area remain under the FLOOD WATCH and will do so until tomorrow morning.

FLOOD WARNING issued for Franklin, Scott, Harrison, Owen, and Grant Counties until 12:30 PM. Flooding possible due to heavy and persistent rain. Watch for high water.#18StormTracker pic.twitter.com/j2mhvglKR9 — Seth Phillips (@SethPhillipsWx) February 28, 2021

FLOOD WARNING has been issued for Jefferson, Bullitt, Spencer, and Shelby Counties until noon. High water is likely in these areas due to heavy and persistent rainfall. Use caution on area roads. #18StormTracker pic.twitter.com/ewJoamZLRd — Seth Phillips (@SethPhillipsWx) February 28, 2021

Creeks, streams, and rivers are swollen in several locations with a lot of water starting to get to street level in several locations. This is an important time to remember that you should NEVER drive through a flooded roadway, no matter how shallow it looks.

The line of heaviest rain this morning is associated with the cold front slated to move southeast through the day. This will bring the line of heavy rain back to southern and eastern counties as we move through the afternoon and evening. Areas hit hard yesterday will receive additional rain later today.

Keep an eye on water levels in your area. If you live in flood-prone locations, have an evacuation plan ready.

Rain will exit Kentucky in the mid-morning hours Monday brining a pretty dry forecast through much of next week.